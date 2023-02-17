In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 February 2023 1:04 pm / 0 comments

The government says it is looking to expedite the implementation of a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system in the country. According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the aim is to get the system in place before its planned introduction in 2025, a timeline that remains unchanged despite the switch to a new government.

“The timeframe has been mentioned as 2025, but I expressed my views to (highway) concessionaires that if we can quicken it, maybe we will be able to implement it even earlier than 2025. Of course, many things have to be considered, especially technicalities as well as legal aspects, which are very important,” he said

Speaking to reporters following the launch of the TNB Electron DC fast charging network at Ayer Keroh R&R yesterday, he said that engagements and discussions were being ramped up. Earlier this week, the works minister held a meeting with all 32 tolled highway concessionaires, plus relevant industry players and stakeholders regarding the planned implementation of MLFF in the country.

As to whether Malaysia will adopt a system utilising dedicated radio frequency identification (RFID) transponders such as those used in Singapore and Australia for its MLFF payment, he said that the choices will be studied in detail. “We will look into various systems and compare with others, but I can’t say if we will adopt one. Certainly, our experts will look at those installed in other countries (to establish their feasability),” he said.

Ahead of the rollout, he said that pilot projects will be carried out. Besides allowing authorities and providers the ability to examine technical and legal issues, and iron them out, this will also provide a platform to trial multi-mode payments through various digital payment providers as opposed to a single provider. This move would end the current Touch ‘n Go monopoly on toll payment.

“We will do it as soon as possible (because) we have to test the system first to see if it can be used throughout the country. Discussions have also been made with the ministry of finance because it will involve financial implications, and after all parties are satisfied with the system, a decision will be made,” he said.