21 March 2023

The government says that RM3.46 billion has been allocated for the planned implementation of a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system, which is set to be introduced by 2025.

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that said a study will be carried out next year and would take between one-and-a half to two years to complete, according to various news reports. He said that the letter of intent has already been issued to concessionaires to ensure the study can be done smoothly.

“The government is striving to ensure the MLFF system can be implemented, starting with a study of its use in 2024 before its full implementation in 2025 to avoid the use of toll bars (boom gates),” he said when winding up ministerial replies on the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said that MLFF was the future of toll collection, and that its implementation will have a positive impact in easing traffic congestion at toll plazas, because motorists would not need to stop or slow down their vehicles to carry out toll fare transactions.

He added the MLFF would also improve user experience through fast and efficient toll fare transactions, with an expected four million to five million vehicles a day passing through toll plazas on the tolled highway network in the country.

Last month, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that that pilot projects will be carried out ahead of the MLFF implementation. He said that besides allowing authorities and providers the ability to examine technical and legal issues, it would also provide the means to trial multi-mode payments through various digital payment providers as opposed to a single provider.