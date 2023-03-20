Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said the government will review the monopoly that Touch ‘n Go (TnG) has in Malaysia. This was revealed during a Q&A session at the recent Youth Empowerment Fair 2023, with Anwar responding to a participant that highlighted the matter.
During the session, the participant asked if there were any plans to end TnG’s monopoly on payment systems for the country’s transport and road systems. He added that debit and credit cards can be used in many places like petrol stations and parking lots, but TnG has only been the only contactless payment option for toll payments and public transport.
“You see, Touch ‘n Go has been in operation for more than two decades and there has not been convincing development or progress in the system. I think you are right, we will have to reconsider that,” Anwar answered.
There has been progress in providing alternative payment options in recent times. For instance, the newly opened MRT Putrajaya Line accepts debit and credit card payments, while back in 2020, Rapid KL trialled MyDebit card readers so commuters could pay with their ATM cards.
Meanwhile, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said last month that motorists will be free to use any digital mode of payment with the introduction of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) in 2025. He said that talks on an open payment system between the works ministry and the ministry of finance as well as related concessionaires are being ramped up, and that a pilot project to enable payments through various digital payment providers would be conducted as soon as possible.
Comments
yes high volumes of consumers already shunned those hypermart, shopping mall, business premises that only accept tng as car park entrance mode of payment…..
At long last!! Thank you goverment. Touch n go is such an inconvenient way to use esp for tolls
I think we would not mind the monopoly if TnG is a forward-thinking company that is always at the forefront at payment systems technology, able to make the process easy (esp. claims and reimbursement), and charges fair amount.
The company now is a dinosaur that is slow to adapt to changing trends, failed to improve and now is way behind. The only reason they are still in business is due to ancient relationships with the ‘right’ people and the higher-ups not willing to make changes.
You might even say the company is a microcosm of the current state of Malaysia as a nation.
Probably the bosses are just as useful as those in the public transportation sector especially the LRT – similar case running it for 20 years yet have no idea how to improve or even how it worst just hope everything is alright and if problems happens just take tax payers money and sub to foreigners to do their work.
Competitors lobbying?