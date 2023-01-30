In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 January 2023 1:34 pm / 17 comments

The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has said in a recent release that upon implementation of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll system, highway users will be able to use any digital mode of payment, hence eliminating the monopoly of the toll payment system by Touch ‘n Go (TnG).

The release, which was dated January 28, 2023, was issued after the Federal of Malaysian Consumers Association (FOMCA) slammed MyCC for failing to end TnG’s alleged “monopolistic behaviour.”

In a statement, FOMCA secretary-general Paul Selva Raj cited the Competition Act 2010, which was introduced to prevent such behaviour by companies, adding that a complaint had been filed against the payment systems provider (that also operates the TnG eWallet through TnG Digital) as far back as 2018.

On August 28, 2020, MyCC responded to FOMCA by informing it had undertaken an investigation, although Paul claimed no action has been taken since then. “FOMCA welcomes the action by the domestic trade and cost of living minister to form a special task force to probe complaints against TnG. Beyond TnG, Fomca also calls on the minister to review the effectiveness of MyCC in protecting consumers,” Paul said in the statement.

MyCC is now clarifying that it was aware of the issues raised by the public, FOMCA and other stakeholders on the matter and has been continuously monitoring TnG’s operations. However, it said in its release that there was a clear misconception imposed by FOMCA on the issue of monopolies, as a company is only infringing the Competition Act 2010 when it abuses its position in the market.

“In this instance, MyCC recognises that TnG monopolises the toll payment system only. They became a monopoly naturally as soon as the government decided, via a gazette, to abolish cash payment for tolls nationwide with the intention of reducing the congestion at the toll booths for the convenience of highway users,” the commission explained, adding it does not have the jurisdiction in consumer issues between TnG and its users.

“TnG being an electronic money service provider is governed by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) through its relevant laws and guidelines. As for the association between TnG and toll concessionaires with regards to toll payment system, it is governed by Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (Malaysian Highway Authority or LLM),” it continued.

MyCC also said it had carried out some limited intervention on issues raised, which has led to change being implemented by TnG. These include abolishing the parking surcharged imposed by TnG at 94% of its sites in 2021, providing more TnG reload channels with no service charge, introducing the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with NFC to enable reloads via the eWallet phone app, and refunding dormant or lost cards within 30 days as required by BNM provided sufficient information is provided.

On the matter of the MLFF toll system, MyCC said in its release that a discussion was held on January 17 last year with PLUS Expressways and TnG to address another issue relating to the implementation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) system by TnG. The discussion, which was MyCC’s own initiative, focused on the need to consider other payment methods besides debit or credit cards, but also additional e-wallet systems.

A week after, previous works minister Datuk Seri Fadhillah Yusof issued a call to all highway concessionaires to be ready for the implementation of a MLFF toll system, including the need to consider not only the payment of tolls via debit or credit cards, but also other e-wallet systems.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) formed a task force to look into the TnG Visa card that sparked confusion among consumers. The issue was the TnG branding on the card, which suggested it could be used to pay for toll or public transport when it really couldn’t due to an incompatibility issue.

KPDN minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub also instructed TnG to carry out advocacy and provide early notification to users to inform them of the expiry period in TnG cards, something that is not noticed by users, especially for those who use MyKad for TnG transactions. This is in addition to speeding up the process for refunds and reducing the period needed for balance transfers. Another matter brought up was the sale of TnG cards by third parties at prices well above retail.

The matter of providing users with additional payment options was also brought up by current works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. In a report dated January 17, 2023 by Malay Mail, he said there is a big possibility that drivers will be able to use other cashless methods to pay for toll using RFID other than the current, sole option of the TnG eWallet.

RFID is part of the transition to the MLFF toll system by 2025, which utilises a gantry structure without designated booths, lanes and boom barriers. The technology relies on the RFID tag and an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system to identify vehicles and charge them accordingly.

While the idea of being able to pay for toll using other cashless methods sounds great, RFID tags can only be obtained from TnG. Would you consider that a monopoly? What do you think of the whole situation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.