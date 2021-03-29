In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 March 2021 11:21 am / 1 comment

Surcharge on top of the parking fee when using Touch n Go to pay for parking is surely one of more annoying things we have to live with as urban dwellers. TnG said earlier this year that it will remove parking fee surcharge by Q1 this year, and the good news is that there’s very good progress.

In a media Q&A session this morning following the virtual launch of the Touch n Go eWallet’s new GO+ investment product, TnG Group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid revealed that of the 662 sites in Malaysia that accept Touch n Go cards for parking payment, 620 sites already have no surcharge. That translates to over 93% of sites with no TnG card surcharge.

“I’m very happy to say that by the end of the first quarter, we’ll take away all parking surcharges. It requires innovation and some sacrifice on our side, but I think it’s the right thing to do. Basically, we’ve been able to convince our parking operator partners and ensure the surcharge is removed by the end of the first quarter,” Effendy told The Star in January.

The surcharge – usually 10% – is the result of a contractual obligation between TnG and car park operators with dual parking systems. It has been said that in all future contracts or contract renewals with car park operators, there will be no surcharge requirement.