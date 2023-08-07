New Penang ferry starts operations today – 1 month free till Sept 7, every 20 mins during peak hours

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 August 2023 4:55 pm / 0 comments

The new Penang ferry service starts operations today, August 7. The ferry service – which is free for one month till September 7 – connects Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU) on the island to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) in Butterworth.

Four units of the new ferries with the names Teluk Bahang, Teluk Kampi, Teluk Duyung and Teluk Kumbar are operating 68 two-way trips a day, with a frequency of every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours. The new ferry has a passenger capacity of 150 and can also take in 50 motorcycles per trip. Unlike the classic Penang ferry, this one doesn’t take cars.

Click to enlarge

It’s not just the boats that are new, but the terminals have been upgraded too. PRTU and PSAH are air-conditioned and are have security cameras and lift facilities for OKUs. “I am aware that before this, the issue among passengers was the unpleasant waiting area conditions, but from today, we will see a remarkable change,” Penang caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

He added that the state will look into the use of water taxis to connect parts of the island and Seberang Prai as a faster way to travel through the long coastline. “The state government will cooperate with the transport ministry in exploring a water-based transport system that can function more efficiently,” he said, reported by Bernama.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.