Geely announces Ji Yue brand with Baidu; Ji Yue 01 EV crossover to enter production, on sale fr Q4 2023

In Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 August 2023 2:27 pm / 0 comments

Geely has announced its formation of Ji Yue, a “premium intelligent technology brand” that becomes the latest brand to join the Geely Holding brand portfolio that is the result of its collaboration with Baidu.

Along with it comes the announcement of its first model, the Ji Yue 01, a crossover that will enter production and commence customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year. According to Geely, the Ji Yue 01 “aims to redefine the concept of intelligent mobility, serving the preferences of tech-oriented consumers in China for autonomous mobility solutions.”

In addition to the main goal of the Ji Yue brand overseeing sales, services and marketing for the 01, it will also build and develop its own charging network in China to meet domestic consumer demand for smart EVs, the company said.

Ji Yue 01 (left), and Ji Yue logo; click to enlarge

Geely has stated that the Ji Yue 01 will be “harnessing the benefits of Geely Holding’s acclaimed automotive manufacturing expertise, including the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA),” which is the architecture that has been set to underpin a wide range of EVs across different product segments.

In April, the Geely-Baidu joint venture was reported to plan for a new model – after the launch of its first EV – to be released every one, or one and-a-half years, and initially sell vehicles directly to consumers.

The strategic partnership between Geely and Baidu was first officially announced by the Chinese Internet giant in January 2021 as plans to establish a company for the production of intelligent electric vehicles. In April 2021, the Geely-Baidu joint venture was reported to invest 50 billion yuan (around RM31.6 billion at the time) over five years from that point.

