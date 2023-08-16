In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2023 10:45 am / 0 comments

KTM has announced new platforms for both its Komuter and ETS services at KL Sentral. This is effective from next Monday, August 21, and it’s because of the closure of Platforms 1 and 2.

For the KTM Komuter, the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang line is now on Platform 4, whereas Platform 5 and 6 are for the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang line. Platform 3 is reserved for the ETS.

Which brings us to the ETS. From next Monday, passengers are advised to reach KL Sentral one hour before the departure time. Passengers are being asked to gather at designated waiting areas, which are Pintu B on Level 2, or the Ruby Lounge for Business Class at Level 3.

Tickets are to be checked and scanned at the Automated Control Gate at Pintu B, Level 2. Passengers will then be escorted by KTM staff to Pintu C and D at Level 1 to board the ETS train at Platform 3. It’s not very straightforward, so it’s better to be there early, and don’t do your usual routine.

