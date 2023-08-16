Regas Premium Sabah launches state’s first public EV charging facility – two 11 kW chargers; RM6 per hour

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2023 9:25 am / 0 comments

Regas Premium Sabah, BMW Group Malaysia’s sole authorised dealer in Sabah since 2018, has launched the state’s first public electric vehicle (EV) charging facility.

Located at the basement parking of T1 Bundusan in Kota Kinabalu, the facility features two AC chargers capable of delivering 11 kW. Regas Premium collaborated with JomCharge to set up the charging facility which is open 24 hours daily to the public and carries a standard rate of RM6 per hour.

“With the official unveiling of this new charging facility, we congratulate our long-time dealer partner for taking this bold step towards increasing accessibility to sustainable mobility for our customers and all EV owners in Kota Kinabalu. The significance of this achievement lies in its potential to reshape mobility habits and drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the region,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“We envision a Sabah where environmentally conscious choices are the norm, and the unveiling of the first public EV charging facility here is a significant stride towards that goal,” commented Datuk Matthew Tan Yaw Tzuu, dealer principal and managing director of Regas Premium Sabah.

“This not only encourages the uptake of EVs but also aligns with government incentives designed to promote sustainable transportation options. We at Regas Premium Sabah believe that providing accessible charging infrastructure will empower more individuals to embrace EV ownership confidently,” he added.

Regas Premium Sabah plans to expand the EV charging infrastructure to make EV charging more accessible in Sabah, with a particular focus on locations like Tawau. To date, BWM Group Malaysia has made over 1,000 charging facilities available in its network, some of which are accessed through partnerships with ChargEV and Yinson GreenTech; JomCharge; Gentari; Shell Recharge; ParkEasy; ChargeN’Go; ChargeSini; Go To-U; and Flexi Parking.

