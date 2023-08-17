Exclusive offers on Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel at the Ford Experience Hub this Aug and Sept

In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 August 2023 1:48 pm / 0 comments

If you’ve been eyeing the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel, the Ford Experience Hub is the perfect place to check out the performance pick-up in detail. That’s right. Local Ford distributor Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) is taking the Raptor on tour at two upcoming locations in August and September.

The Ford Experience Hub will first head to Queensbay Mall (Ground Floor, North Atrium) in Penang this August 16 to 20. Subsequently, the Ford Experience Hub will make its way to the Setia City Mall in Shah Alam, Selangor, on September 20 to 24,

There will be special deals at the Ford Experience Hub, and those who book a Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel or next-gen Ranger and Everest models will get booking gifts, redeemable upon vehicle delivery.

Customers who book the Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel will receive a special edition Baja 1000-inspired Raptor 2.0L diesel t-shirt upon vehicle delivery, while those who book any other next-gen Ranger model will get a complimentary duffel bag upon vehicle delivery. If you book an Everest, you’ll enjoy a premium camping chair upon vehicle delivery.

You can also find out more about the Ford Ranger Getaways from the Ford concierge at the Experience Hub. If you make a booking for a spot on the off-road experience programme that is tailored specifically for Ranger Raptor or Ranger owners, you’ll walk away with a complimentary steel tumbler on the spot.

Additionally, customers who book a Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel at the Ford Experience Hub will enjoy a discount of RM500 on the Ford Ranger Getaways programme. This offer, valid until August 31, is applicable upon vehicle delivery. Visitors can also browse and purchase the latest range of Ford lifestyle merchandise at the Ford Experience Hub.

“The Ford Experience Hub is an interactive space created with our Ford family in mind. It is where existing owners and other enthusiasts can come and engage with the brand, experience and learn more about our next-generation vehicles and customer-focused initiatives, and enjoy exclusive deals,” said SDAC-Ford MD Turse Zuhair.

To keep updated on schedules and locations of the Ford Experience Hub nationwide tour, visit the Ford Experience Hub webpage. For more information about the next-generation Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel, you can WhatsApp chat with a Ford Ranger Specialist.

For more information about SDAC and Ford, follow the Ford Malaysia Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channel or visit the SDAC website. Read our first drive review of the Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel here.

