MIROS wants opinions on bicycle safety in Malaysia

An online survey on bicycle safety in Malaysia is being conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS). Titled Bike-Barometer 2023 (Malaysia), the survey is part of an international study across 40 countries by the University of Valencia, Spain.
A collaborative effort, the study intends to obtain information on factors and phenomena that are putting the safety and welfare of urban cyclists at risk. Participants are required to be over the age of 18, resident in Malaysia (urban or rural), knows how to ride a bicycle and some experience using the local road system.
The survey questionnaire – in either Bahasa Melayu or English – comprises of a serious of question about yourself and your experience using a bicycle as well as delving into your reactions to hypothetical on-road situations. The survey should take approximately lately 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
No identifying information is recorded and responses will remain anonymous with all data treated as confidential. The first 200 participants completing the survey will receive Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit worth RM5. Link to the survey is here.
Comments
done…. hope to get RM5 to makan menu rahmah.
So many complaints about mat rempit and here miros sibuk pasal bicycle.
i see MIROS is trying to add maybe compulary safety to bicycle. the more important aspect is how a motorist can claim damage(other than own insurance) if bicycle is wrong, they got no insurance, no where to trace, claim no i/c etc. just like attitude, having the best gadgets on a motorised or bicycle does not mean any safety if the person on the seat does not respect road safety. a group of 10 or more cyclist on a stretch of road should narrow down to 3-5 per group, limit by another 3-5 maybe 100ft or more apart. motorist can than have more time to overtake especially lorry/trucks which does not have the pick up like cars, causing congestion and not mention the patient to drive behind those cyclists. maybe should also pose a survey, to build a cyclist track, for kids, for amatuer 20-50km long, charge a “reasonable” fee and keep away fm motorist road.
Just ban the use of bicycle on highway.
Shitty rempit already give enough trouble to other road user, now cyclist just add more fuel on fire.