MIROS wants opinions on bicycle safety in Malaysia

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2023 10:35 am / 4 comments

An online survey on bicycle safety in Malaysia is being conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS). Titled Bike-Barometer 2023 (Malaysia), the survey is part of an international study across 40 countries by the University of Valencia, Spain.

A collaborative effort, the study intends to obtain information on factors and phenomena that are putting the safety and welfare of urban cyclists at risk. Participants are required to be over the age of 18, resident in Malaysia (urban or rural), knows how to ride a bicycle and some experience using the local road system.

The survey questionnaire – in either Bahasa Melayu or English – comprises of a serious of question about yourself and your experience using a bicycle as well as delving into your reactions to hypothetical on-road situations. The survey should take approximately lately 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

No identifying information is recorded and responses will remain anonymous with all data treated as confidential. The first 200 participants completing the survey will receive Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credit worth RM5. Link to the survey is here.

