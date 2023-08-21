Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews brand’s first EV arriving in 2028 – dual-motor AWD with 1,360 PS

In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2023 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Two years ago, Lamborghini revealed its ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ electrification roadmap, in which said it will introduce a fully electric model in the second half of this decade. At this year’s Monterey Car Week, the Italian carmaker is showing off the Lanzador concept, which previews its upcoming production electric vehicle (EV) that will arrive in 2028.

According to Lamborghini, the concept boasts a two-motor setup – one on each axle – for an all-wheel drive setup that also offers electronic torque vectoring at the rear. This setup is claimed to deliver a peak output of over one megawatt (1 MW), which is 1,000 kW, 1,360 PS or 1,341 hp.

The company is also adamant that you’ll “feel like a pilot” when behind the wheel, with a range of systems on hand to influence the car’s behaviour. As a start, the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) comes with more sensors and actuators for even finer and more precise driving behavior.

There’s also an active chassis with air suspension and rear-axle steering, while Wheelspeed Control finely regulates power and force at the individual wheels for more precise turn-in, and direct as well as fast driving on winding roads.

The Lanzador’s design is said to be inspired by spaceships, with clear ties to past Lamborghini models like the Sesto Elemento, Murcielago and reborn Countach. Taut, clean lines dominate the profile of the high-riding vehicle (the company doesn’t use the word ‘SUV’ or ‘crossover’ once in its release), accompanied by cladding reminiscent of the Huracan Sterrato.

At the front, you’ll find sharp headlamps and an aggressive front bumper with air curtains integrated into the large corner sections that flank the central intake. Moving to the rear, the slim taillights have a hexagonal-themed light signature like the Sian, along with a prominent diffuser element.

Another crucial element of the exterior is the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system that incorporates an active front air shutter and a movable splitter to promote cooling. Meanwhile, a front S-Duct works with concealed louvres and said air curtains for wheelhouse ventilation, while the narrow air blades extend out of the sides and diffuser to improve aerodynamic downforce on conjunction with the flow-through rear blown spoiler.

The concept (painted Azzurro Abissale) is said to measure just 1.5 metres tall, which would make it lower overall when compared to the Urus. While it only has two doors, the Lanzador has 2+2 seats and is rather practical, with trunk space under the steeply sloped front bonnet, while a proper boot is found under the rear glass.

Thanks to adjustable rear seats and a variable luggage compartment, all sorts of sports equipment or luggage can be fitted inside, the company noted. On that mention, the interior of the Lanzador is equally as outlandish as its exterior, with the driver and front passenger separated by a centre console that extends from the dual-cockpit-like dashboard.

The intricate piece you see on the centre console houses the controls for the entertainment system, climate system and other digital functions, with screens displaying information fitted ahead of every passenger.

The cabin also serves to showcase Lamborghini’s use of Italian-sourced sustainable materials, including Merino wool for the dashboard, seat and door panels; regenerated nylon/recycled plastic for the coloured thread; 3D-printed recycled fibres for non-visible plastics such as the foam for the seats; sustainable leather; and regenerated carbon (a two-layer composite) for the centre console and door panels.

“The Lanzador is not a whim of designers and engineers: it provides a concrete preview of the production vehicle that Lamborghini will present in 2028,” the company said in its release. The series production EV based on the brand’s fourth model concept will be built in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.