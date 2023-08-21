Melaka begins trials of car-free zone on Sat evenings

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 August 2023 11:17 am / 0 comments

Last Saturday, the Majlis Bandaraya Melaka Bersejarah (MBMB) began the dry-run of its car-free zone evening, with some roads around Bandar Hilir being closed off to traffic from 6pm to midnight.

The road closures, involving Jalan Istana, Jalan Mahkamah, Jalan Gereja, Lorong Gereja, Jalan Laksamana as well as parts of Jalan Tun Khalil Yaakob and Jalan Merdeka, met with mixed response from the public, as The Star reports.

Some said the idea to close the road for the six-hour stretch during weekends was a good move, while others criticised it as unwise and would badly affect the livelihoods of street traders and shopping complexes in Bandar Hilir.

Traders who requested anonymity claimed business dropped drastically on Saturday evening due to the road closures. “Customers find it troublesome to get to our night market at Dataran Pahlawan. The move to close the streets was a bad decision and we had never agreed to it since day one,” said a night market trader.

The move also affected tourists, with some complaining about the lack of parking in the vicinity as a result of the road closures. One of them, who was interviewed by the publication, said he felt that the state government’s decision to turn the busy stretch into a car-free zone was done without proper planning, and encouraged authorities to ensure that there was adequate parking and no bottlenecks due to the closure.

Despite the teething issues, it looks like the trial period for the car-free zone on Saturday evenings is set to continue, so those heading in to Melaka on weekends should take note of the road closures, which will be on Saturday, from 6pm to midnight.

