Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner debuts as brand’s new luxury flagship model – 4.0L V8 with 550 PS, 770 Nm

In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2023 9:55 am / 0 comments

Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner as its new luxury flagship model for the most discerning customers. Based on the existing Bentayga EWB, the Mulliner SUV boasts a wheelbase that is 180 mm longer than a standard Bentayga.

It also comes with the same 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 that puts out 550 PS (542 hp or 404 kW) and 770 Nm of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

This setup enables the SUV to get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 290 km/h. Other driving-related features include the Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control system that operates on a 48-volt electrical architecture, along with rear-wheel steering and three-chamber air springs.

While the performance is impressive for a vehicle of this size, the use of the Mulliner name means luxury is the main focal point. To convey this message, the new offering comes with exclusive details on the exterior, including 22-inch Mulliner wheels in polished or grey painted and polished finishes that are repleted with self-levelling wheel caps.

There’s also a ‘Double Diamond’ front grille accompanied by a chrome lower intake, Mulliner wing vents and two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour. As an option, customers can specify the Mulliner Blackline Specification that applies a gloss black treatment to all exterior chromework and mirror caps, with the exception of the Bentley badges. To complete the stealth look, the Mulliner wheels can also be ordered with a gloss black finish.

Of course, the main appeal of a car like this is life on the inside, and to create a living space worthy of a Mulliner, there are eight three-colour combinations available for the main, secondary and accent leathers. Naturally, each combination is named, with options such as ‘Flare’ and ‘Storm’, but if you can’t find one that appeals, the Mulliner Bespoke Interior option lets you choose any three colours that allows for nearly 4,000 tri-tone interior colour combinations.

In addition to the colour themes, the interior also comes with Grand Black veneer trim that has overlays of silver Mulliner lettering and the Bentayga silhouette, the Bentley ‘B’ on door waistrails and Mulliner chrome patterning on the rear picnic trays. The centre console also sports a diamond milled finish to “provide another visual and tactile highlight,” the carmaker points out.

Even before stepping in, passengers are greeted by illuminated three-dimensional treadplates and deep-pile Wilton carpets. Customers can order the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner with either a 4+1 or four-seat configuration, both with the Bentley Airline Seat specification that have seats with 22 ways of adjustment and an auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment.

The “most advanced seat ever fitted to a car” can recline to nearly 40 degrees in Relax mode, which also sees a leather-trimmed footrest deploy from the back of the front passenger seat. Additionally, the seat uppers have Harmony Diamond Quilt patterning as a further mark of exquisite craftsmanship.

Elsewhere, the standard Bentley Diamond Illumination adds LED to the doors to form part of the mood lighting system on the inside, with this feature and others controlled via the infotainment system and Touch Screen Remote. A Mulliner clock on the dashboard completes the interior and features a silvered face and a bezel in a knurled finish to echo the digital instrumentation.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.