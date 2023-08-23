Driver who brake-checked motorcyclist in Jalan Syed Putra road rage incident jailed two days, fined RM6,000

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 August 2023 6:41 pm / 6 comments

A motorist who was involved in a road rage incident on Jalan Syed Putra, Kuala Lumpur last weekend has been sentenced to two days in prison. Lim Chin Hong, 26, was also handed a RM6,000 fine by magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil and had his driving licence suspended for five years for the offence, the New Straits Times reports.

Lim was charged for driving in a dangerous manner along Jalan Syed Putra near the Federal highway at 9.19 am on August 20. In a dashcam video that went viral, a Lexus bearing the registration number BQA 1188, which was driven by the accused, was seen cutting in front of a motorcycle and brake-checking it, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the car.

Earlier, the motorcyclist had attempted to engage with the driver of the car by gesturing at him while pulling up to the side of the vehicle. The driver subsequently responded with the action above.

Lim, who is employed as a lorry driver, was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a penalty of up to five years in jail and a maximum fine of RM15,000, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Nor Hafiz Mohd Wazir pressed for a deterrent sentence against the accused. Lim, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a minimum sentence and said he was remorseful of his act. He paid the RM6,000 fine.

GADUH atau tak puas hati kat jalan pun…jangan sampai bahayakan nyawa sape-sape…. pic.twitter.com/LSJfao7olW — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) August 21, 2023

