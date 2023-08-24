Additional RM30 million to upgrade Gerik-Jeli highway

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 24 August 2023 5:39 pm / 1 comment

An additional allocation of RM30 million for the upgrading of the East-West Highway connecting Gerik to Jeli has been announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to a Bernama report.

The allocation was for the one-off maintenance cost of the highway, which is estimated to be in the region of RM80 million to RM100 million, the prime minister said.

There were many requests for road maintenance allocations throughout the country, and these would be considered when tabling the second Madani budget in October, said Anwar, who is also the finance minister of Malaysia. “But today, I can approve an additional RM30 million for upgrading this [highway],” he said.

The Malaysian government had approved additional allocations totalling RM370 million for the maintenance of federal roads throughout the country, Anwar said, adding that this sum was for the maintenance of said federal roads which were not provided for in the contracts with concession companies.

“A total of RM20 million is a special allocation for district engineers and RM50 million for [the] installation and maintenance of lights in accident-prone areas,” the prime minister said. The government had also approved allocations of RM250 million for maintenance works involving small Bumiputera contractors, Bernama reported.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.