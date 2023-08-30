2023 BMW X5 Li facelift launched in China – 130 mm longer wheelbase; 2.0T I4 and 3.0T I6; from RM392k

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2023 3:41 pm / 0 comments

Just a little over a year after its introduction, the long-wheelbase version of the fourth-generation BMW X5 (codenamed G18) has been given a facelift in China. The refreshed X5 Li comes after the debut of the updated standard-wheelbase G05 X5 back in March this year.

The G18 gets the same styling change as the G05, which include reprofiled headlamps that are 35 mm narrower and feature a new daytime running light signature. Meanwhile, the taillights gain a new lighting signature with double L shapes (one being inverted) to form an X motif. The M Sport package comes standard with the X5 Li in China, so the front and rear bumpers have a more aggressive design.

Inside, the facelifted X5 Li gets the BMW Curved Display made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The gear lever that was previously found on the centre console has also been swapped out for a toggle-like switch placed next to the iDrive controller.

Like the previous G18, the new one boasts a lot more legroom in the rear thanks to a wheelbase that has been stretched to 3,105 mm. That’s 130 mm more than a regular X5, and the G18 also gets see larger rear doors for easier ingress and egress.

The X5 Li is manufactured by the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture at its Dadong plant in Shenyang and is available with two powertrains. The first is the xDrive30Li that features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 400 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The second option is the xDrive40Li that comes with a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol unit rated at 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 520 Nm, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds compared to the base option that needs 7.2 seconds. The xDrive40Li also has a higher top speed of 250 km/ instead of 222 km/h.

Prices start at 615,000 yuan (RM391,574) and tops out at 800,000 yuan (RM509,364), with no less than six grade levels to choose from. Higher grades get adaptive two-axle air suspension, an M Sport exhaust system and M Sport brakes.

