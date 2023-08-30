BYD 1H profit increased by 204.7%, revenue up 72.7%

In BYD, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 August 2023 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Chinese manufacturer BYD has recorded a 204.7% gain in 1H profit for the six-month period ending June 30, Reuters reported, citing a stock market filing by the automaker.

Net profit for this period was 10.95 billion yuan (RM6.98 billion), which represents the aforementioned 204.7% increase over the 3.6 billion yuan (RM2.29 billion) profit figure recorded for the first half of 2022, arriving on the back of a 72.7% increase in revenue to 260.12 billion yuan (RM165.8 billion) in this period.

For the second quarter, BYD posted a profit of 6.82 billion yuan (RM4.36 billion) for the period of April to June, which was up 144.7% according to Reuters‘ calculation. This was the second-highest quarterly profit following its Q1 figure when profit gained five-fold, and was within the manufacturer’s net profit forecast, according to the news wire.

The record-setting spree by BYD was joined by its monthly sales record for the month of July, when vehicle deliveries reached 700,244 units in the second quarter of this year, the report added.

The Chinese manufacturer’s financial performance carries on from its net profit of US$ 2.4 billion (RM10.6 billion) for its 2022 financial year, which was a 403% increase over its net profit recorded in 2021.

In April, BYD founder and CEO Wang Chuanfu announced that the carmaker aims to sell 3.6 million vehicles in 2023, which is double the sales volume it achieved in 2022. Should it succeed in doing so, BYD will become the best-selling Chinese automaker by the end of the year, Car News China reported at the time.

