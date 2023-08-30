Toyota suspends production in Japan for a day due to a system malfunction – output resumes today

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 30 August 2023 1:41 pm / 1 comment

Toyota announced that it suspended operations at all 28 lines in its 14 assembly plants in Japan yesterday evening, effectively bringing its domestic output to a complete standstill. The automaker said the reason for the production halt was due to a malfunction with the production system, as Reuters reports.

The company later said that production is expected to resume at 25 lines in 12 plants today, with the exception of the Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata plant and the Daihatsu Kyoto plant. It said that operations were expected to resume in plants from the second shift of the day.

Toyota said that it was looking into the cause of the problem, but was of the understanding that the glitch – which left the company unable to order components, crucial for its just-in-time inventory format – was not caused by a cyberattack.

It is not known what the impact in production output was, but Reuters calculated that daily production for the automaker’s brands, excluding that of Daihatsu and Hino, averaged about 13,500 units daily in the first half of this year. Collectively, the plants account for about a third of the automaker’s global production, the news agency estimated.

The incident, similar to that which occurred last year when one of the company’s suppliers was hit by a cyberattack, had a knock-on effect, with Toyota Industries partially suspending operations at two engine plants due to the production halt.

The loss of a day’s domestic production will likely see the automaker finding ways to make up for lost output, an analyst told the news agency. Production had been running at full capacity, so there was little additional room production.

