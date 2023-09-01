BMW Malaysia introduces BPS Worry-Free Package – more options for extended warranty and service

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2023 5:15 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has announced a new aftersales programme for owners of BMW Premium Selection (BPS) vehicles in the country Through the BPS Worry-Free Package, customers are offered more warranty and service extension options for greater peace of mind ownership.

The BPS Worry-Free Package has two parts, with the first being an extended warranty that provides customers with an additional two-year limited warranty coverage underwritten by Allianz General Insurance (Malaysia). Beginning this month (September 2023), customers have the option to purchase a comprehensive two-year warranty package instead of the standard one-year package.

Previously, customers could renew the warranty plan on a yearly basis until the vehicle is nine years old, but with this revision, renewals can be done on a bi-yearly basis. The extended warranty is on top of the existing five-year warranty attached to BPS vehicles.

Pricing of the extended warranty package differs by model and variant, and customers can check with BPS dealerships to find out more. It should be noted that opting in requires the vehicle to be serviced at BMW authorised dealerships to maintain warranty validity.

Meanwhile the optional BMW Service Inclusive (BSI) package starts from RM5,300 and provides customers with servicing for their sixth and seventh year of vehicle ownership. This too can be renewed until the vehicle is nine years old so servicing is provided for the eighth and ninth year as well.

“For us at BMW Group Malaysia, our customers deserve nothing short of excellence when it comes to ownership and experience of our products, and it is our utmost priority to meet and exceed their expectations, said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“The new comprehensive BMW Premium Selection programmes aim to redefine peace-of-mind for our loyal customers through unparalleled value and satisfaction in their ownership journey. This sets a new standard in the luxury used car market and is a testament to our continuous pursuit in delivering the very best of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ across our entire portfolio,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.