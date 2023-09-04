In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 September 2023 11:55 am / 0 comments

Those who are taking ETS trains from KL, take note. KTM has announced the changing of platforms for the ETS at KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur stations. The temporary change is to facilitate track upgrade works and is effective from September 3.

At KL’s old railway station (Kuala Lumpur), ETS trains are now stopping at platform 2 instead of platform 1. Over at KL Sentral, passengers are advised to reach KL Sentral one hour before the departure time. Passengers are being asked to gather at designated waiting areas, which are Pintu B on Level 2, or the Ruby Lounge for Business Class at Level 3.

Tickets are to be checked and scanned at the Automated Control Gate at Pintu B, Level 2. Passengers will then be guided by KTM staff to Pintu C and D at Level 1 to board the ETS train at Platform 3. It’s not very straightforward, so it’s better to be there early, and don’t do your usual routine. Follow the instructions of the KTM personnel.

