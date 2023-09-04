Toyota details new 48-volt mild hybrid system for diesel engines in Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, Fortuner

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 September 2023 3:06 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has released a new video detailing a 48-volt mild hybrid system that will be applied to the company’s turbodiesel engine, with the Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado set to be early adopters. Based on the hashtags in the video caption, the Fortuner will also benefit from the mild hybrid system.

Though not explicitly mentioned in the video, Toyota has already said that the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel in the Land Cruiser Prado will come with the 48-volt mild hybrid system in selected markets in Western Europe as well as Australia. The 1GD-FTV also powers the current Hilux and Fortuner, with Toyota claiming 10% better fuel economy with electrification.

The mild hybrid system developed by Toyota is similar to those by other carmakers and features three main components, including a belt-driven electric motor-generator that replaces the conventional alternator, a 48-volt battery as well as a DC-DC converter.

The Japanese carmaker is keen to point out the differences between the mild hybrid system and Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II), with the latter consisting of two motor-generators and a power split device. As the mild hybrid setup is compact and more lightweight, the company says its can be fitted to existing powertrains.

The belt-driven electric motor-generator is capable of providing more torque than conventional gear-driven starters, with Toyota claiming the mild hybrid system allows for quiet engine restarts with smooth response and minimal vibration when using the stop/start function.

The electric motor also provides torque assist when needed, while regeneration during braking restores energy to the battery, which can be used to provide auxiliary power for ancillary systems (steering, pump and fans).

The mild hybrid system was also developed with a structure that allows water crossings, which sees reinforced components and a layout designed for waterproofing. This includes using a belt with high-strength ribs to minimise any loss of friction when submerged, along with strategic placement of mild hybrid components within the cabin. Toyota claims a water wading depth of up to 700 mm, which is useful for more rugged vehicles such as the Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado and Fortuner.

