Toyota Hilux to get 48V technology in 2024 – 2.8L mild hybrid with 10% better fuel economy, auto stop/start

The Toyota Hilux will be getting 48V mild hybrid technology in 2024, as confirmed by Toyota Australia. The perennial best-selling pick-up truck Down Under (and in Malaysia), is set to get a 10% improved fuel economy, an automatic stop/start system and enhanced drivability and NVH levels, all without affecting its on-road and off-road capabilities with the new tech.
According to Toyota Australia, the new system adds on a dedicated 48V battery and a small electric motor-generator to the Hilux’s existing 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine. It’s yet unconfirmed if the total system output will be improved, but expect a small bump in both power and torque. Currently, the vanilla 1GD-FTV engine makes 204 PS and 500 Nm.
The addition of a 48V mild hybrid tech on the Hilux, a rough and tumble workhorse, is a demonstration of Toyota’s “commitment to reducing the fuel consumption of its vehicles without compromising on the performance and capability demanded by customers.” Toyota has also ensured that the 4×4’s 3,500 kg braked towing capacity will remain intact.
For Australia, the new system will make its way to the 4×4 SR5 and Rogue Double Cab models as standard fitment from the first half of 2024. It will likely be a long wait to see if and when the 48V mild hybrid system will be introduced in Malaysia, as we are still well behind the Australian market, going without the wide-body Rogue and the more hardcore Hilux GR Sport here – our Hilux GR-S is more of a bodykit special.
Question is, though, would you want a Toyota Hilux with 48V tech in Malaysia? Comment below.
GALLERY: Australian-market Toyota Hilux Rogue with wide bodykit and rear disc brakes
GALLERY: Australian-market Toyota Hilux GR Sport with 224 PS, 550 Nm, lifted suspension
hailak is da best
please join Kelab Hailak Malaysia KHM.
hailak is the most stolen pickup in m’sia
Plz bring in the standard wide track like this Australia version.
Malaysia should get anti thief gps tracking and catalytic converter undetachable soldered dead version.