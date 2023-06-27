Toyota Hilux to get 48V technology in 2024 – 2.8L mild hybrid with 10% better fuel economy, auto stop/start

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Hafriz Shah / 27 June 2023 8:49 am / 5 comments

The Toyota Hilux will be getting 48V mild hybrid technology in 2024, as confirmed by Toyota Australia. The perennial best-selling pick-up truck Down Under (and in Malaysia), is set to get a 10% improved fuel economy, an automatic stop/start system and enhanced drivability and NVH levels, all without affecting its on-road and off-road capabilities with the new tech.

According to Toyota Australia, the new system adds on a dedicated 48V battery and a small electric motor-generator to the Hilux’s existing 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine. It’s yet unconfirmed if the total system output will be improved, but expect a small bump in both power and torque. Currently, the vanilla 1GD-FTV engine makes 204 PS and 500 Nm.

The addition of a 48V mild hybrid tech on the Hilux, a rough and tumble workhorse, is a demonstration of Toyota’s “commitment to reducing the fuel consumption of its vehicles without compromising on the performance and capability demanded by customers.” Toyota has also ensured that the 4×4’s 3,500 kg braked towing capacity will remain intact.

For Australia, the new system will make its way to the 4×4 SR5 and Rogue Double Cab models as standard fitment from the first half of 2024. It will likely be a long wait to see if and when the 48V mild hybrid system will be introduced in Malaysia, as we are still well behind the Australian market, going without the wide-body Rogue and the more hardcore Hilux GR Sport here – our Hilux GR-S is more of a bodykit special.

Question is, though, would you want a Toyota Hilux with 48V tech in Malaysia? Comment below.

GALLERY: Australian-market Toyota Hilux Rogue with wide bodykit and rear disc brakes



GALLERY: Australian-market Toyota Hilux GR Sport with 224 PS, 550 Nm, lifted suspension

