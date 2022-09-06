In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 September 2022 9:55 am / 0 comments

Toyota Australia has officially launched the 2023 Toyota Hilux Rogue, which benefits from several updates as revealed back in July this year. According to the company, the flagship variant retains the same price as its 2022 model year equivalent, retailing at AUD70,200 (RM215,139) inclusive of on-road costs.

In terms of specifications, the Rogue soldiers on with the same 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that serves up 204 PS (201 hp) and 500 Nm. This is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.

The revised pick-up truck is instantly recognisable thanks to its wide overfenders and mudguards, which are accompanied by a new front body extension that has been widened to better integrate with the front bumper.

These exterior changes were done to complement the Rogue’s revised suspension that sees an increased track of 140 mm front and rear. Engineers extended the length of the front suspension arm and stabiliser bar, while the front damper angle has been adjusted to improve efficiency.

Meanwhile, the rear axle has been lengthened, with the byproduct being the rear dampers being moved out towards the wheels. The latest Rogue also marks the first time a Hilux sports a rear stabiliser bar, which is said to improve roll rigidity 20% and promote better steering feel when cornering and changing lanes.

Other mechanical differences compared to the previous Rogue involve the brakes, with ventilated rear disc brakes being used for the first time in place of drum brakes. The front disc brakes also have a larger diameter of 432 mm, which is 25 mm more than before. The finishing touch is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with a darkened finish in place of the previous 17-inch units.

As the most expensive version of the Hilux in Australia, the Rogue comes with nifty features like a motorised roller cover for its bed, a resin sports bar, marine-grade bed lining, heated front seats, perforated leather upholstery, a panoramic view monitor, an integrated trailer wiring harness and tow ball as well as a nine-speaker sound system.

Besides the Oxide Bronze paint finish you see here, the Rogue can also be ordered in eight other colours, namely Glacier White, Frosted White, Silver Sky, Graphite, Eclipse Black, Nebula Blue, Feverish Red and Saturn Blue. What do you think of the upgraded Hilux Rogue for Australia? Are you hoping that we get the same improvements in Malaysia?