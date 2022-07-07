In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2022 5:37 pm / 0 comments

Toyota Australia has announced a host of changes for the Toyota Hilux for the 2023 model year, with the headliner being the enhanced Rogue variant. Still a double cab with four-wheel drive, the Rogue has been made to become even more capable on- and off-road, appearing more rugged in the process.

For starters, the Rogue’s track has been widened by approximately 140 mm in the front and rear, while the vehicle’s ride height has also been increased by approximately 20 mm. To accommodate the wider track on the Rogue, the Hilux’s front suspension arm and front stabiliser bar length have been extended, with the shock absorber angle also adjusted for improved efficiency.

As for the rear, the axle length also gets extended, and the dampers being moved further out towards the wheels. The Hilux in Rogue form also gets a rear stabiliser bar for the first time in order to enhance cornering stability and ride comfort. These suspension changes contribute to a 20% improvement in roll rigidity as well as better steering feel when cornering and changing lanes.

Visually, the Rogue gets wide overfenders and mudguards, while the front body extension has also been widened to seamlessly integrate with the front bumper. The wide-bodied Rogue also sees the Hilux receive ventilated rear disc brakes for the first time in place of the previous drum brakes. On a related note, the front disc brakes now measure 25 mm larger at 432 mm.

It’s not mentioned if the engine has been tuned to deliver more power, but the Rogue is expected to carry over the same 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel offering 204 PS (201 hp) and 500 Nm with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Moving on to upgrades for other variants in the Hilux range, the SR extra cab and double variants will come with new black 17-inch alloy wheels to replace the previous steelies, while body-coloured door handles are said to give a more premium look.

Meanwhile, the SR5 double cab variants gain a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert, with both systems also being standard on the Rogue. The SR5s also come with a panoramic view monitor and puddle lamps, the latter replacing the previous heated side mirrors. Another change for the Australian-spec Hilux is the steering column lock, which been replaced by an ID Box anti-theft immobiliser on automatic SR5 grades and above.

The company also said in its release that the Hilux Rugged X will be substituted with a “new apex off-road variant” but did not provide details. It’s likely that a GR Sport variant will be introduced, although there’s no confirmation for now. The Hilux sold in Australia is built in Thailand, and the 2023 model year pick-up truck will arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Hilux Rogue is also offered in Malaysia with the same 1GD-FTV engine, priced at RM149,880 on-the-road without insurance. Are you a fan of the new Rogue’s look and are you hoping that we get it here as part of a future update?

