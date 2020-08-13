In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 13 August 2020 2:49 pm / 6 comments

The 2020 Toyota Hilux has arrived in Australia, following the debut of the second facelift in June which has brought exterior changes which include a larger version of the hexagonal grille modelled after that on the Tacoma, along with redesigned headlamps and revised lower apron treatment.

Headlamps are four-bulb halogen units on the Workmate and SR trim variants, while the SR5 gets LED units with chrome surrounds. Headlamps are automatic across the range with manual levelling on the Workmate and SR, while the SR5 gets automatic levelling.

At the back, the LED tail lamps have also been redesigned, and the steel bumpers are finished in dark silver and black on the Workmate and SR variants, and chrome on the top SR5. Rolling stock on the Workmate 4×2 variants are 16-inch steel wheels on 215/65R16C tyres, while the Workmate Hi-Rider and 4×4 single-cab as well as SR versions run on 17-inch silver steel wheels and 225/70R17C all-terrain tyres.

Headlining the host of updates for the Hilux range in Australia is the 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine that produces 150 kW (201 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, mated to recalibrated six-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual version gets a lower torque rating, at 420 Nm.

2020 Toyota Hilux SR5, double-cab variant

The 2.8 litre turbodiesel gets a larger turbocharger and a new common-rail injection system for higher maximum fuel pressure, and improvements to support the rigours of higher outputs include a new, coated cylinder head gasket, a higher-rigidity engine block, new exhaust manifold and gasket, while improvements to cooling measures include a reshaped water jacket, revised cooling fan and fan coupling.

This is joined by the 2.4 litre inline-four turbodiesel which produces 147 hp and 400 Nm of torque, and this too gets a higher-pressure common-rail fuel injection system, along with optimised pistons and piston rings, as well as an uprated alternator to better handle heavier workloads.

Rounding up the powertrain line-up for Australia is the 163 hp/245 Nm 2.7 litre petrol engine, which can be paired with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The mechanical updates to the 2020 Hilux bring increased braked towing capacity to 3,500 kg for all 4×4 variants, while 4×2 diesel variants are now rated for 2,800 kg of braked towing capacity.

2020 Toyota Hilux SR5, cab-chassis variant

The 4×4 Extra and double-cab Workmate and SR versions get 17-inch black steel wheels, with wider 265/65R17 tyres. The R option pack brings dark grey alloy wheels on the same sized tyres, while the top SR5 trim steps up to an 18-inch two-ton machine finish wheel on 265/60R18 tyres.

The Australian-market Hilux gets a revised multimedia system with an eight-inch display screen, up from the six- or seven-inch unit of the previous model, and now features physical knobs in place of the capacitive touch function for easier operation when one is wearing gloves, says Toyota. Driver instrumentation features twin dials and a colour 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID).

Standard infotainment features on the 2020 Hilux include voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MyToyota, which supports apps such as Waze, AccuWeather and Stitcher. The top SR5 trim level additionally gets onboard satellite navigation and digital radio as standard; the SR and SR5 double cab versions get six speakers, four in the SR and SR5 extra cab models and two in the single-cab and Workmate variants.

2020 Toyota Hilux SR5 interior

Inside, the Workmate variant employs black fabric seat trim and vinyl floor coverings for toughness in commercial use, while the SR and SR5 receive ‘high-grade’ embossed seat trim, while the SR also gets the vinyl floor covering. Interior trim equipment on the SR5 variant includes a premium shift knob and steering wheel along with chrome door handles, and all trim levels now get all-weather floor mats.

Dampers on the 4×4 and 4×2 Hi-Rider versions of the 2020 Hilux have been revised for improved ride comfort with less vibration particularly with less payload. Leaf spring bushings have been updated for better comfort on rough roads, as well as steering response during cornering and lane changes. Also added for better ride comfort is self-lubricating rubber for the rear shackle bush.

Safety kit on the Australian-market 2020 Hilux includes seven airbags, seatbelt reminders for all seats, two top-tether and ISOFIX anchors for the rear seats of double-cab variants, emergency stop signal, electronic braking and traction control and a reversing camera. Downhill Assist Control is included for at 4×4 SR5 variants as well as 4×4 automatic SR double cab variants.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite now also features in the Australian-market Hilux, featuring day and night pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection, high-speed active cruise control, lane departure alert and brake-steering assist. Additionally, road-sign assist also recognises speed advisory signs for Australia.

Also added for the SR5 double-cab and extra cab variants are two front and four rear sonar sensors, which additionally provides audio and visual alerts for the driver when objects nearby are detected.

In Australia, the 2020 Toyota Hilux starts from AUD23,590 (RM70,905) for the five-speed manual, 2.7 litre petrol 4×2 single cab Workmate variant, and ranges up to AUD62,420 (RM187,602) for the range-topping SR5+ 4×4 double-cab with the 2.8 litre turbodiesel with six-speed automatic transmission. All variants go on sale in Australia from August 27.