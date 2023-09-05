2024 Renault Scenic E-Tech – debuts 5th-gen MPV now an EV; up to 218 PS, 87 kWh battery, 620 km of range

In Cars, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2023 5:27 pm / 0 comments

The fifth-generation Renault Scenic has been revealed as an all-electric people MPV that is carries the E-Tech badge and built on the Alliance CMF-EV platform, which is also used by the Megane E-Tech Electric as well as the Nissan Ariya.

Larger than its predecessor, the all-new Scenic measures 4,470 mm long (+64 mm), 1,864 mm wide (+1 mm), 1,571 mm tall (-82 mm) and has a more substantial wheelbase of 2,785 mm (+51 mm). The MPV has seating for up to five passengers and is claimed to offer a best-in-class boot space of 545 litres, expandable to 1,670 litres with the rear bench seat folded down.

Design-wise, the Scenic appears similar to the concept that previewed it last year and features distinctive cues such as an array of small diamonds on a blanked-out grille with the Renault logo in the middle. Slim LED Adaptive Vision headlamps merge into this space, just above the vertical daytime running lights that are accompanied by small air curtains.

At the rear, the taillights mimic the shape of the DRLs at the front with a lighting signature that appears as two arrows facing each other, extending into the tailgate. Sharp creases make up the side profile that was developed with aerodynamics in mind, with purpose-designed wheels measuring up to 20 inches and recessed door handles being elements that contribute to this goal.

Inside, the dashboard has a peculiar layout with vertical air vents flanking a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. This is joined by a 12-inch portrait-format touchscreen that slightly angled towards the driver, with toggle-like switches and a wireless phone charging pad placed underneath.

Ahead of the driver is a two-spoke steering wheel with a dedicated dial to control the Multi-Sense system with four drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Eco and Perso), while the front passenger is faced with rectangular air vents integrated into a multi-louvre trim piece.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Renault says the cabin of the Scenic doesn’t feature any leather at all, with recycled or renewable materials being preferred instead. The French carmaker is also keen to point out some interesting features, starting with the Solarbay panoramic glass roof that has AmpliSky technology. This allows segments of the glass to be opacified or clarified on demand.

There’s also the “ingenious” rear armrest that has two swivelling arms for each passenger to place their tablets on, along with two drink holders, two USB-C outlets and 3.6 litres of storage space. In total, there are 38.7 litres of storage space inside the passenger cabin, including the glove compartment (four litres), door cards (13.6 litres), centre console (6.6 litres), two front cupholders (two litres) and a compartment under the front armrest (3.4 litres).

As for the infotainment system, it is dubbed OpenR Link and runs on Android Automotive OS with Google service built-in and support for apps as well as over-the-air (OTA) software updates. No shortage of advanced safety driver assistance systems either, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features and more.

The Scenic gets two powertrain options, with the first being referred to as the Standard range that gets a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery from LG with an energy capacity of 60 kWh. This is good for a WLTP-rated range of 420 km, and the battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 280 Nm of torque.

The second option is the High range that has a more powerful electric motor with 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 300 Nm, along with an increased battery capacity of 87 kWh for 620 km of range. The High range supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW compared to the Standard range that maxes out at 130 kW – both can handle AC charging up to 22 kW. Here’s a simple breakdown of the Scenic’ specifications:

Standard range

Electric motor output: 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 280 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 9.3 seconds

Top speed: 150 km/h

Battery capacity: 60 kWh

Range (WLTP): 420 km

AC charging: 22 kW

DC fast charging: 130 kW

High range

Electric motor output: 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 300 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 8.4 seconds

Top speed: 170 km/h

Battery capacity: 87 kWh

Range (WLTP): 620 km

AC charging: 22 kW

DC fast charging: 150 kW

