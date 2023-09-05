22-year old Malaysian drag racer dies in race mishap

In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 September 2023 10:51 am / 0 comments

Malaysian champion motorcycle drag racer Hattem Rashdi, racing for ESR Motor, lost a 12-hour fight for his life after crashing in drag race in Pekan, Pahang. The incident occured during the Time Trial segment of the Malaysia Drag Bike National ET Record Championship 2023, reports Harian Metro.

22-year old Hattem, who comes from Alor Janggus, Kedah, faced technical difficulties with his motorcycle before the crash according to ESR Motor Team Principal Adib Affandi Mohamad. Hattem was first brought to Pekan Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan.

Hattem was pronounced dead at 2.30 p.m. on September 4 and his remains will be brought to Alor Janggus, Kedah, for burial. Last year, drag car racer Muhamad Hafez Jamal Jamaludin died in a fatal incident at Terengganu Motor Circuit after his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX crashed during a Battle of The Kings (BOTK) 2022 race.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.