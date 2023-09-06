MYJalan mobile app receives 1,000 road damage complaints since launch on August 24 – KKR

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 September 2023 12:48 pm / 3 comments

The MyJalan mobile application by the works ministry (KKR) has received some 1,000 complaints for road damage since the application was launched by prime minster Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on August 24, Bernama has reported.

While there were many complaints, many of them did not involve roads under the ministry’s purview, said deputy works minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad. “However, KKR is assisting by forwarding the complaints to the relevant parties such as local government authorities (PBT), the state authorities and for village roads, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry,” the minister was reported as saying.

Abdul Rahman said that fingers are generally pointed at the KKR when roads are damaged, however not all damaged roads belong to the department or come under its maintenance, such as when contractors dig up roads to repair burst pipes. “I urge the relevant parties to repair such roads quickly so that they do not pose a danger to road users,” the deputy minister said.

The MyJalan mobile application is one of the initiatives by the works ministry to give road users and added avenue to make complaints related to road damage, and the application aims to increase the level of safety and comfort of road users, and aims to reduce the number of road accidents caused by damaged roads, Bernama reported.

