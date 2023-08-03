Works ministry has spent RM73.45 million in first six months of 2023 to repair potholes on federal roads

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2023 9:32 am / 14 comments

In the first six months of 2023, the works ministry has spent a total of RM73.45 million to repair potholes and maintain street furniture on all federal roads nationwide.

As reported by Bernama, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the amount spent was part of the government’s allocation for the ‘My Jalan’ campaign amounting to RM217.8 million for upgrading road safety infrastructure.

Nanta added that as of June 30 this year, potholes on 2,950 roads have been repaired. Additionally, street furniture repair works on guardrails, signages, faded road markings, drains, lamp posts, road dividers and more have also been completed on these roads.

The works ministry is also planning a campaign to overcome main issues involving the maintenance of road and street furniture maintenance, which will involve industry players, government and private agencies as well as other parties.

The campaign will serve to ensure that the infrastructure is in good condition for the safety and comfort users. There will also be a dedicated app to facilitate public complaints and speed up the processing of complaints received. “The app can give us the exact location of a damaged road when there is a complaint so that action can be taken,” said Nanta.

