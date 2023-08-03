Works ministry has spent RM73.45 million in first six months of 2023 to repair potholes on federal roads

In the first six months of 2023, the works ministry has spent a total of RM73.45 million to repair potholes and maintain street furniture on all federal roads nationwide.
As reported by Bernama, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the amount spent was part of the government’s allocation for the ‘My Jalan’ campaign amounting to RM217.8 million for upgrading road safety infrastructure.
Nanta added that as of June 30 this year, potholes on 2,950 roads have been repaired. Additionally, street furniture repair works on guardrails, signages, faded road markings, drains, lamp posts, road dividers and more have also been completed on these roads.
The works ministry is also planning a campaign to overcome main issues involving the maintenance of road and street furniture maintenance, which will involve industry players, government and private agencies as well as other parties.
The campaign will serve to ensure that the infrastructure is in good condition for the safety and comfort users. There will also be a dedicated app to facilitate public complaints and speed up the processing of complaints received. “The app can give us the exact location of a damaged road when there is a complaint so that action can be taken,” said Nanta.
Comments
Better enjoy the roads now. Next major repair would be in 5 years or by-election, whichever comes first.
Repair as much as you like but as long as someone comes later to dig the road again & again and do a subpar premix work it will happen time & time again & again.
this is very true. The road near where I live was paved so nicely, entire stretch of the road! then just 3 weeks later, some TNB contractor come dig the road side for cabling works. After that, they simply tampal the road in patches. End up with a shitty, bumpy, berlubang road. Who or where to complain???
So how much was repaired by the rakyat and not this useless gomen?
https://paultan.org/2023/06/02/government-will-soon-allow-public-to-apply-for-small-budgets-to-fix-potholes-clogged-drains-rafizi-ramli/
many of the local rakyat themselves would want to do a dirty, dangerous & difficult job like road repairs? Did you know that the works ministry & local municipal councils have hired local private sector contractors who employ foreign workers who are willing to do this kind of dirty, dangerous and difficult job?
After the news came out, the works ministry and the various municipal & district councils told their respective road works & maintenance contractors to buck up or lose their contracts.
Spend millions r billions, we r tax payers so its responsibility of govt to provide frst class infrastructure, its 73 m claiming that spend on roads repairs not came frm govt pockets instead we tax payers money
The govt should really relook at the quality of the repair works. Just tampal the existing hole isn’t going to cut it. It’s going to just wear off easily in months and the hole forms again. Furthermore, the patched road is not even even, sometimes a dip and some have a bump.
Good la at least some effort to improve our roads. But honestly, a lot more need to be done. Our city and housing roads used to be one of the best in the world 20-30 years ago. But today our road looks like a safar. Geduk geduk gedubak. So uneven and so many holes. I find it wierd that kampung roads are better than our city roads. So malu when tourist visits Malaysia and see our ailing and unkept infrastructure and so many cheap lousy old cars on the road. Makes us look poor and people scared to invest in Malaysia. Just show we have a tidak apa government. If you visit Europe, China, Russia and even NK, you will realize, we are like 3rd world country. Teruk. Jaguh kampung only we all. Hope we will get competent and caring people in our government instead of old OKU fellas.
That 4′ by 4′ road patch costs rm73.45m at certain is remarkable.
saying you spent millions to rectify faulty/damaged roads is an indictment of how bad they were constructed in the first place! It’s a reflection of the poor workmanship, cutting corners, using inferior materials, and possible corruption which caused the roads to crumble so fast, causing taxpayers to foot the huge repair bill for someone else’s incompetence. We are not ‘happy’ that you spent millions, we are ‘sad’ that the roads require frequent repairs!
We got subpar work becau previous gomen give tender to their kawan with zero experience which subcontract 10 times until hired the right person. The right person got crumbs and often lost money because everyone on top already sapu all the money
Well, Swifty has given out 250M as bonuses over night to his crew… without collecting income tax or GST.
Is it? I reported a few potholes on waze that causes danger to drivers (at corners, massive deep holes) but they aren’t fixed even after 3 weeks