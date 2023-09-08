2024 Aprilia RS457 revealed, for the young rider

In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2023 4:58 pm / 0 comments

2023 Aprilia RS457 Replica

Harking back to the days of the legendary RS250 is the 2024 Aprilia RS457 sportsbike, joining the middleweight RS660. Bridging the gap between its 125 race bikes from a decade ago to the RS660 of today, the RS457 is aimed at younger riders who want to start riding sportsbikes.

Power for the RS457 comes from a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin mill with DOHC and four-valves per cylinder. The RS457 gets 46.9 hp which, coupled with its claimed 175 kg wet weight (159 kg dry), gives it a power-to-weight ratio that Aprilia says is unmatched in its class.

2024 Aprilia RS457 White

As for its market rivals, specifically in Malaysia, the RS457 takes aim at competition like the KTM RC390 and the recently launched CFMoto 450SR. Other market competition for the RS457, should it be ever brought into the local market, includes the Modenas Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Suspen for the RS457 is down with upside-down forks in front, adjustable for preload and giving 120 mm of travel. At the rear, a preload-adjustable monoshock allows for 130 mm of suspension travel.

2024 Aprilia RS457 Black

Braking is done by Bybre, the Brembo house brand, with a radial-mount four-piston calliper acting on a 320 mm diameter disc with a single 220 mm disc at the back clamped by a Bybre single-piston calliper. ABS braking is standard equipment, switchable between two-channel or single-channel acting on the front wheel only.

Three riding modes control power and torque for the RS457 while three-level traction control can also be disabled for race track use. Ride-by-wire is utilised for precision control of the RS457 and a quickshifter is available as an extra cost accessory.

