BMW Motorrad introduces 2024 F900 GS, F900 GS Adventure and F800 GS – less weight, more fun

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2023 11:21 am / 0 comments

Ahead of the upcoming R1300 GS, BMW Motorrad introduces the 2024 model year F900 GS, F900 GS Adventure and F800 GS range of middleweight adventure-tourers. New for the F900 series adventure bikes is Showa suspension and a reduction in weight, along with increased power and torque.

The engine is common amongst the F900 GS, F900 GS Adventure and F800, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin first introduced by BMW Motorrad in 2018. Power for the F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure is rated at 105 hp at at 8,500 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

Meanwhile, the F800 GS gets 87 hp at 6,750 rpm with a peak torque of 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm, all three adventure-tourers getting a 10 hp bump over previous. For Europe, the F800 GS is also available in a detuned A2 licence class compliant version with 48 hp.

2024 BMW Motorrad F900 GS Adventure

Also common across all three F-series GS motorcycles is ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control with two ride modes – Road and Rain – as standard equipment. For those riders wanting more, Ride Modes Pro gives three more options – Dynamic, Enduro and Enduro Pro – as well as Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and engine drag torque control, all available as a factory-fitted extra-cost option.

BMW Motorrad’s Keyless Ride is also an option while all the necessary rider information is displayed on a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD. The F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure get an all-new LED headlight while all three bikes come with LED lighting throughout.

A significant change for the F900 GS is a weight reduction of 14 kg, achieved through the use of a new plastic fuel tank and rear section, bringing overall weight to 219 kg with 14.5-litres of fuel in the tank. For the F900 GS Adventure, weight is listed at 246 kg with 23-litres of fuel in the tank.

2024 BMW Motorrad F900 GS

Standard seat height on the F900 GS and F900 GS adventure is set at 875 mm with options for an 805 mm lowering kit, 825 mm extra low seat, 835 mm low seat, 860 mm double seat and 890 mm rally seat. For the F800 GS, weight, fully-fuelled with 15-litres of fuel is 227 kg while seat height is 815 mm with option 760 mm lowering kit, 780 mm extra low seat, 790 mm low seat, 830 mm comfort seat and 845 mm rally seat.

New for the F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure is fully-adjustable upside-down front forks from Showa, giving 230 mm of travel in front while the rear monoshock preload and rebound damping adjustment with 215 mm of suspension travel. The F800 GS comes with non-adjustable telescopic forks and preload-adjustable monoshock.

2024 BMW Motorrad F800 GS

Wheel sizing for the pair of F900 GS bikes is suitably off-road oriented, with spoked wheels at 21-inches in front and 17-inches at the back, shod with 90/90 and 150/70 tyres. Biased more towards light off-roading is the F800 GS’ alloy wheels, wearing 110/80-19 front and 150/70-17 rear tyres.

Braking is identical across the range with twin 305 mm discs on the front wheel with two-piston floating callipers while the rear wheel is stopped with a single 365 mm disc and single-piston calliper. Completing the standard fit out for all three middleweight GS machines is an engine guard, heated grips, hand guards and 12-volt and USB charging sockets.

