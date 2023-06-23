BMW Motorrad to premiere R1300GS in September

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 June 2023 9:12 am / 0 comments

BMW Motorrad One Millionth GS

It’s official, BMW Motorrad’s worst kept secret, the upcoming BMW Motorrad R1300GS, will get its unveiling on September 28. This will happen during the official launch of BMW Motorrad Welt, located next its factory in Spandau, Berlin, Germany.

The eagerly awaited R1300GS will be shown to a live worldwide audience via livestream on the BMW Group and BMW Motorrad social media channels. BMW Motorrad Welt will then be open to visitors.

This announcement was made during the commemoration of the one millionth BMW Motorrad GS adventure-touring motorcycle with the iconic boxer engine. The current R1250 boxer engine in the GS is a technological tour de force far removed from its humble beginnings in 1980 with the R80 G/S with 798 cc and 50 hp.