Yinson Greentech launches RydeEV centre in PJ

10 September 2023

Bringing two-wheel electric vehicle leasing and battery swapping to the Klang Valley is Yinson Greentech’s (YGT) RydeEV centre in Petaling Jaya. Getting its official launch on September 9, the RydeEV Experience Centre is the primary focus for all things RydeEV, the micromobility segment of YGT.

The 8,000 square foot centre offers electric bike (e-bike) test rides, battery swapping and sign up for RydeEV’s lease-to-own or business leasing packages. The centre also provides service and repair of e-bikes and purchase of RydeEV merchandise.

Two leasing options are available – B2B Leasing and Leasing to Own. For B2B (Business to Business) leasing there are two choices – RM299 per month for the Ryder e-bike and RM499 per month for the Hyper, for a lease period of 24 months. The lease period covers unlimited battery swapping and maintenance, insurance and road tax.

Under the Leasing to Own package, pricing is RM299 for 36 months or RM250 for 48 months for the Ryder, and RM430 for 36 months or RM339 for 48 months for Hyper, with the option off paying RM1 to purchase the e-bike or return it to RydeEV at the end of the lease period. Oyika battery swapping stations are located in the Klang Valley with 15 current locations and more being brought online, including Pos Malaysia offices.

The location of and access to Oyika battery swapping stations is via an app and the swapping process takes less than a minute. The app also provides status of batteries contained in the swapping station and users can reserve batteries for a specific time frame.

Officiating the launch was Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz, alongside Yinson Group Executive Chairman Lim Han Weng, Yinson Group Chief Executive Officer Lim Chern Yuan and RydeEV Managing Director Syed Ahmad Faiz Syed Yusoff Fadzil.

“Green mobility is one of the key focus areas in our recently launched New Industrial Master Plan 2030’s net zero mission. As Malaysia proactively courts investments in green tech innovations and solutions, we also aim to create opportunities for our SMEs, particularly through the development of holistic, low-carbon mobility ecosystem as outlined by our National Automotive Policy,” said Tengku Zafrul.

“We have already installed swapping cabinets in 15 locations and signed on several large corporations looking to decarbonise their fleet. By December 2023, we aim to set up battery swapping stations at 100 strategic locations nationwide to overcome range anxiety while using the bikes,” added Syed Ahmad Faiz in his opening speech.

