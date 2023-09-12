GAC Aion to assemble EVs in Thailand fr June 2024; up to 50 sales, service outlets in Thailand by end-2023

Posted in GAC, International News / By Mick Chan / September 12 2023 3:35 pm

GAC Aion LX Plus

Aion, the Chinese EV brand under the Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC) has announced that it plans to assemble its first battery electric vehicles in June 2024, at the carmaker’s new factory in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Bangkok Post has reported.

“We expect to assemble the Aion Y Plus, and the company has visited the EEC and will make a decision within days to select a province where its factory will be built,” GAC Aion managing director Gu Hainan was quoted as saying.

The Eastern Economic Corridor in Thailand covers parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, and hosts a broad range of industries including the manufacture of environmentally friendly cars, according to Bangkok Post.

GAC Aion V

Aion had earlier announced plans to spend six billion baht (RM789 million) for the construction of EV and battery factories in Thailand over the next three to five years, and plans to use the country as its new production and export base, the report continued.

The brand will import EV components to be assembled in Thailand under its first phase of business expansion, followed by its second phase where the company will begin to produce major EV parts for the local manufacturer of EVs, Gu said.

It plans to sell 3,000 units of its Aion Y Plus SUV in Thailand this year, and the model is priced from 1.06 million to 1.2 million baht (RM139,352 to RM157,677). In terms of sales network, “up to” 30 outlets have already been established in Thailand, of which 25 are in the greater Bangkok area. A total of 50 sales outlets and service centres are targeted for the end of this year, Bangkok Post reported.

