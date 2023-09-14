Klang Valley to get 1,000 Rapid buses by year end, uptake increase at least 40% says Anthony Loke

Posted in Cars, Local News, Public Transport / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 14 2023 10:44 pm

A move to improve the efficiency of public transport in the Klang Valley will see at least 1,000 Rapid buses on the road. This was said by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke during a press conference in LRT Pasar Seni station and reported by the New Straits Times.

“In the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), one of the issues highlighted was the efficiency and reliability of buses,” said Loke. “I am aiming for at least 1,000 Rapid buses to be operational in the Klang Valley by the end of this year,” he said.

Loke wants the efficiency of public transport to improve and utilisation increase by an additional 40%. Loke assured the public that improved public transport will increase user confidence.

The Ministry of Transport is working with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to increase the number of bus lanes. “We must move in unison which is why it is crucial to have an integrated development between the increase in trains and buses,” Loke said.

“Therefore I hope that the public will opt for public transport once repair and restoration works are done,” added Loke. He also said a dependency on Light Rail Transit (LRT) alone was not enough to minimise traffic problems.

