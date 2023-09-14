The Malaysian T20 group absolutely love their Alphards and Vellfires. Its spaciousness and comfort makes it immensely popular all the way from the lower end of the T20 bracket to the upper end with some able to afford the Royal Lounge version.
But which one do Malaysians love more? The Alphard or the Vellfire? Even if we asked UMW Toyota Motor which one they sell more, we wouldn’t be able to get an accurate picture because of how many grey import models that flood the market.
Now that JPJ registration data is available at DOSM’s data.gov.my website, we can somehow have an idea of which model is more popular.
In the past 4 years, there were 39,039 Toyota Alphards registered in Malaysia. During the same period, there were 30,773 Vellfires registered in Malaysia.
So at first glance, it appears that the answer is Malaysians like the Alphard more, though it wouldn’t appear to be by a significant margin.
If you look at the yearly data though, it paints a different picture. The Vellfire used to outsell the Alphard until recently when there seemed to be a big spike for the Alphard in 2022 which contributed significantly to its sales numbers. This spike is not seen in the Vellfire data.
We wonder what caused this spike in the data. Was it somehow driven by the 50% CBU SST exemption given during that period?
Which do you prefer? Specs aside, as the official UMW Toyota Motor imports are differentiated by spec level, do you prefer the Alphard or the Vellfire?
Won’t be too long now before the latest generation Alphard (now with turbo engine!) and Vellfire hit the Malaysian roads.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
since i own a agh30 vellfire, i can comment.
it depends on year of design, personally for me the best looking face is alphard 2018 and above
This car is make for me. My Alphard bring me luck and fortune. I always upgrade so luck for ever follow me. Good comfort and good respect so I not complain. Come visit me at Happy Fortune Bak Kut Teh in Happy Garden I give you surprise.
no matter how kia carnival try, they are not even close to vellfire or alphard. they are like a high-class “toyota hiace”.
i agree. and truthfully, alphard/vellfire is different class from kia carnival.
new alphard/vell cost rm 400k+ (latest model rm 500k+)
new carnival cost rm 180k – 200k+
totally different segment
ofcourse recon price is lower as it is a 2nd hand car
They are both ugly cars.
Like you
Not an owner or a fan
but, really like the design of Vellfire more than Alphard… maybe the Alphard grill a bit ‘semak’ for me
Hence, I’d rather buy Toyota Voxy over Noah for the same reason
Why does it feel the the numbers are underestimated, like dude, there litrally 30k alphards in my area alone
Either way, Velffire and Alphard are household name. Of course that sounds ridiculous considering these are for the rich. What i actually mean by that is people who own these cars will say “I have an Alphard/Vellfire” not “i have Toyota…” and same goes with Corolla, Camry, Harrier, Hilux and etc. That is probably one of the reasons why cars like CH-R and RAV4 don’t make it in Malaysia.
Fun fact :Toyota Japan is getting rid of distinctive logos that are found on previous Alphard, Velffire and Harrier for some reasons
Many has finally realise that the Alphard is the more sensible looking between the two and the Vellfire will look dated quickly, just like most Mazdas.
I think many starts to look up on Alphard after most political leaders rode in Alphard (than Vellfire) in memorable political scenes like when they went up to see YDPA, when the video camera focused on Ahjib’s bungalow when BN lost the GE, etc, etc.
Just like when many political leaders rode in Perdana V6, many laymen would like to be seen in Perdana too.