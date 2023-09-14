Posted in Cars, Toyota / By Paul Tan / September 14 2023 10:08 am

The Malaysian T20 group absolutely love their Alphards and Vellfires. Its spaciousness and comfort makes it immensely popular all the way from the lower end of the T20 bracket to the upper end with some able to afford the Royal Lounge version.

But which one do Malaysians love more? The Alphard or the Vellfire? Even if we asked UMW Toyota Motor which one they sell more, we wouldn’t be able to get an accurate picture because of how many grey import models that flood the market.

Now that JPJ registration data is available at DOSM’s data.gov.my website, we can somehow have an idea of which model is more popular.





In the past 4 years, there were 39,039 Toyota Alphards registered in Malaysia. During the same period, there were 30,773 Vellfires registered in Malaysia.

So at first glance, it appears that the answer is Malaysians like the Alphard more, though it wouldn’t appear to be by a significant margin.

If you look at the yearly data though, it paints a different picture. The Vellfire used to outsell the Alphard until recently when there seemed to be a big spike for the Alphard in 2022 which contributed significantly to its sales numbers. This spike is not seen in the Vellfire data.

We wonder what caused this spike in the data. Was it somehow driven by the 50% CBU SST exemption given during that period?

Which do you prefer? Specs aside, as the official UMW Toyota Motor imports are differentiated by spec level, do you prefer the Alphard or the Vellfire?

Won’t be too long now before the latest generation Alphard (now with turbo engine!) and Vellfire hit the Malaysian roads.

