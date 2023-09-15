Allianz Malaysia introduces Rahmah Insurance – personal accident, hospitalisation; RM3,000 flood relief

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 15 2023 6:29 pm

Allianz Malaysia has added three more products to its Rahmah Insurance range, now with the Private Car Rahmah package for comprehensive and third party, fire and theft cover.

The comprehensive vehicle insurance coverage is offered automatically without added premium for vehicles with an insured value of RM30,000 and below and with an engine capacity of 1,500 cc and below.

The third party, fire and theft insurance package is also offered automatically with no added premium. Both of these insurance packages include a personal accident relief of RM5,000 in the event of death or disablement, hospital allowance of RM50 per day for up to 60 days as a result of hopsitalisation from an accident, and a one-time flood relief benefit of RM3,000.

The Private Car Rahmah Package by Allianz aims to combine its insurance solutions with broader safety nets for its policyholders, said Allianz Malaysia CEO Sean Wang.

“Nobody wishes for an accident or breakdown, but if it happens your worries should stop there. Our comprehensive policyholders can rely on the trusted Allianz Road Rangers to take over, whether it be on-the-spot fixes or towing your car to a reliable workshop. That professional, hassle-free way is the real Allianz experience,” Wang said.

The Rahmah package by Allianz Malysia also aims to address some of the threats facing the underinsured segment, such as flooding. “In reality, flooding happens more frequently and more violently in rural areas, often devastating many things which include cars. Our Rahmah package includes a flood relief benefit that provides temporary relief for our policyholders when faced with flood disaster,” said the CEO.

