August 2023 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 13% – MAA

Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / September 15 2023 7:27 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of August 2023, announcing that a total of 71,745 vehicles were delivered to buyers last month. This is 8,069 units more than the 63,676 units reported by the association in July, representing a 12.67% increase in volume over the previous month.

The association said that the jump in numbers last month was largely due to improvements in the supply chain, which allowed production to be increased. It added that national day promotional campaigns by some car companies added to the lift in sales.

Compared to the same month in 2022, August’s total was 6.12% (or 4,136 units) higher than the 67,609 units achieved last year. Meanwhile, the total industry volume for the first eight months of 2023 now stands at 501,522 units, ahead by 52,263 units (or 11.6%) compared to the 449,289 units managed during the same period last year.

As it stands, the full year TIV should easily achieve the forecast of 725,000 units. The association projects that sales in September will be similar to the level accomplished in August.

