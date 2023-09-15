KTM Komuter Utara – one-way free train rides from Sept 16-17 from Ipoh, Perak to Butterworth, Penang

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / September 15 2023 9:41 am

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering one-way rides free-of-charge on its KTM Komuter Utara line from Ipoh, Sungai Siput and Kuala Kangsar stations to the Butterworth station in Penang and intermediate stations on the route for Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, Bernama has reported.

This initiative is implemented by the transport ministry through KTMB and is aimed at facilitating the daily chores of the people in the state for work, shopping and holidays, said Perak chief minister Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The KTM Komuter Utara service form Butterworth to Padang Rengas and to the Ipoh station will have a positive impact on the state of Perak, including boosting the growth of its tourism sector.

According to the Perak chief minister, synergy between the three parties – the transport ministry, state government and KTMB – woul continue to boost rail tourism, especially in making Visit Perak Year 2024 a success through various plans to attract more tourists to the state, Bernama wrote.

The train journey from the Butterworth station to the Ipoh station takes one hour and 56 minutes, and will normally cost an adult fare of RM12.80 one way, or a concession rate of RM6.40 one way for children, senior citizens and disabled persons, said KTMB. Tickets can be purchased online and passengers can plan their journey with the KTMB Mobile and MyRailtime mobile apps, which are available from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery, reported Bernama.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.