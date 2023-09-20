2023 Yamaha Exciter 155 upgraded for Vietnam market

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 20 2023 9:32 am

Upgrades for the 2023 Yamaha Exciter 155 VVA for the Vietnam market, the equivalent of the Yamaha Y16ZR in Malaysia (priced at RM11,118). The biggest change is in available colour schemes, the Exciter 155 VVA getting three options of Red, Yellow and Matte Grey.

Some of the cover set is also changed, including the garnish above the headlight that now gets vent strakes as well as air vents on the cowl. Meanwhile, in terms of graphics, the instrument panel is now adorned with “155 VVA” lettering.

According to media reports in Vietnam, the new Exciter 155 VVA also gets suspension with longer travel suspension and a larger front disc brake measuring 267 mm in diameter, up from the previous 245 mm. The brake upgrade also includes a two-piston hydraulic calliper plus ABS for the Vietnam market.

There does not appear to be any changes in the power plant, the engine being a single-cylinder unit displacing 155 cc, with SOHC, variable valve actuation and fed by EFI. Mated to a six-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch, the Exciter 155 VVA gets 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Otherwise, specifications for the Exciter 155 VVA are the same as the Malaysia market Y16ZR with an digital LCD instrument panel and LED lighting throughout. 5.4 litres of fuel is carried in the tank with weight claimed to be 119 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm while sizing is 17-inches, shod with 90/80 and 120/70 tyres, front and rear respectively.





