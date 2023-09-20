Price of petrol cannot be lowered to RM1.50 per litre due to the current price of crude oil – PM Anwar

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 20 2023 12:44 pm

Remember the proposal to price petrol at RM1.50 per litre from 2018? Although it was not in the PH manifesto for the 14th GE that year, the ‘promise’ never materialised, and if you’re expecting it to happen now, it won’t. According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the price of petrol can’t be lowered to RM1.50 per litre due to the current price of crude oil.

He said that this factor had to be taken into account, and that the current price of petrol in Malaysia was still low compared to other countries, the New Straits Times reports. The PM added that it was not right that the proposal he put forward in 2018 was still being manipulated by certain quarters to serve their interests, without taking into account current developments.

He said that the price of petrol in Malaysia is still low at RM2.05 per litre, compared to Saudi Arabia, for example. “At that time (in 2018), the price of petrol in Saudi Arabia was 50 sen per litre, while in Malaysia it was RM2.21 per litre. Now that I have become the prime minister, what is the price of petrol? Petrol in Saudi Arabia is RM2.84 per litre, while in Malaysia it is RM2.05 per litre,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

“We have to take this into account, the rise or fall of petrol prices where it means that our prices are still low. Therefore, it is not accurate for you (opposition members) to continue using comments made together when we were in Pakatan Rakyat before,” he stated.

