TRX Menara IQ direct link to Smart Tunnel now open

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 20 2023 2:09 pm

Take note, those who work at TRX and those who use the Smart Tunnel. The operators of the Smart Tunnel has announced that a direct link from the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) to the tunnel is now open to traffic.

Specifically, the TRX egress to the Smart Tunnel is from the business district’s Menara IQ parking lot, and the link was opened at 4pm yesterday (September 19). Smart Tunnel users from the Jalan Sultan Ismail entrance heading towards Seremban/Cheras are advised to take note of this development and be cautious.

This is the first of a couple of direct links between TRX and the Smart Tunnel. “There will be more links to be opened between TRX and Smart Tunnel soon. Please be alert on our announcement soon,” the concessionaire said.

