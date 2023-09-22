JPJ seizes more than 100 vehicles operated by foreigners in KL, Penang and Melaka, in Ops PEWA

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 22 2023 4:43 pm

Earlier this week, the road transport department (JPJ) carried out a series of road inspections in three states to weed out foreign nationals riding or driving vehicles without valid licences. Operasi Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA) saw road checks being conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Melaka.

The blitz netted quite a haul. In Kuala Lumpur, the department issued 280 summonses for various offences during its inspection, which took place around Jalan Tasik Tambahan in Ampang, as Bernama reports.

Out of that number, 114 summonses were issued to foreigners for not having a driving licence, 32 summonses for vehicles without insurance cover, while 68 vehicles were seized, comprising 64 motorcycles, two cars and two lorries.

According to KL JPJ deputy director Erick Jusiang, the inspection found that most of the seized vehicles belonged to locals driven by foreigners. “I advise locals not to rent or allow foreigners to drive their vehicles because a summons will be issued to the driver and owner and the vehicle will be confiscated under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He added that 49 foreigners from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Pakistan and Indonesia were also arrested in the operation for not having valid travel documents and overstaying in the country. The individuals were taken to the immigration department office in Kuala Lumpur for further action.

In Melaka, an inspection carried out at Taman Peruna Sungai Udang, saw 21 vehicles being seized, consisting of 19 motorcycles and two cars. The department said that all the seized vehicles either had expired road tax or were being driven by individuals without a valid licence.

Meanwhile, in Penang, the Ops PEWA inspection carried out in Bulatan Seberang Jaya saw the seizure of 26 motorcycles and a car, with the cases all involving foreign nationals. As was the case with those in Melaka, all the seized vehicles either had expired road tax or were being driven by individuals without a valid licence.

