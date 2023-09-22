Proton X90 launched in 3 export markets: Mauritius (fr RM155k), Brunei (fr RM120k), South Africa (fr RM139k)

Posted in Cars, International News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / September 22 2023 1:16 pm

Proton has begun exports of its X90, with the SUV making its debut last month in three export markets, namely Mauritius, South Africa and Brunei. The X90 made its debut in Mauritius on August 4 at the Le Salon de L’ Automobile, SVICC, Pailles, and is priced from 1,475,000 rupees (RM155,000) for that market.

In South Africa, the SUV was introduced at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Pri35000x Circuit on August 25-27. Like in Malaysia, four variants are offered, with prices ranging from 559,000 rand (RM138,500) for the base 1.5 TGDi Standard all the way up to ZAR679,900 (RM168,500) for the range-topping Flagship.

The X90 was launched at the end of last month in Brunei, the range there also made up of four variants. Pricing starts from 35,000 Brunei dollars (RM120,000) for the Standard to BND42,000 (RM144,000) for the Flagship.

The company also reported that its sales in Brunei had its best ever performance in August, with vehicle

sales hitting the three-figure mark for the first time, as 100 units were registered.

Despite a challenging year for its export business due to economic conditions, the national automaker said it remained focused in growing its presence in its current export markets, as it was an integral part of its long-term goals.

Proton’s director of international sales, Steven Xu, said that the debut of the X90 in these markets just three months after its Malaysian debut signaled that intent.

“We view this as an investment in our future, as we position ourselves to take advantage of improved market conditions in the future,” he said. He added that the company was continuing to explore opportunities in other markets, with groundwork underway in Fiji, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Iraq, among others.

