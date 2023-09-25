Sabah police giving 50% saman discount, Sept 26-27

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 25 2023 1:08 pm

Sabah police is offering 30% discounts on saman from tomorrow till Wednesday, September 26-27. The campaign is in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations. Payments can be made at every traffic saman counter in the state, from 9am to 4pm

Sabah police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sabah.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.