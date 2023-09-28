2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Malaysian launch, from RM178k

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 28 2023 6:10 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 Ducati Diavel V4, priced at RM178,900 for the Ducati Red version. If you want the Diavel V4 in Thrilling Black, that will set you back RM181,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Coming with the Ducati Granturismo V-four mill, also used in the Ducati Multistrada V4 (RM170,900), the Diavel V4 gets 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm from 1,158 cc. Producing 0.5 Nm more than the Multistrada, the Diavel V4 uses ride-by-wire and a 46 mm diameter throttle body to produce the power.

With the Granturismo engine mated to a six-speed, up-and-down quickshifter equipped, gearbox, power is sent to the single-sided swingarm mounted 240/45 rear tyre via chain final drive.

Changes to the Diavel V4 over the previous generation Diavel 1260 (which paultan.org test rode in Spain, review here) include the lighting arrangements. Turn signals are integrated into the handlebars and the unique “double-C” DRL is now a slightly less angular shape while rear lighting is also revised, more closely resembling the arrangement found on the Ducati X-Diavel.

With the Granturismo V4 actually weighing less than the V-twin it replaced, the Diavel V4 tips the scales at 223 kg dry, 23 kg less than the Diavel 1260 it replaced. Weight was saved not only from the engine but also the frame, eight kg less than previous.

A full suite of electronics is fitted to the Diavel V4, including three power modes and four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet mode – with cruise and launch control as standard. The riding modes allow customisation of power delivery and the intervention of riding aids – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control – to the rider’s preference.

