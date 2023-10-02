2023 BYD Seal EV launched in Thailand (from RM170k) and Singapore (from RM834k) – Malaysia soon?

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / October 2 2023 10:51 am

The BYD Seal has been launched in Thailand and Singapore, priced from THB1,325,000 (RM169,526) in Thailand and from S$242,888 (RM834,488) in Singapore.

The base variant for the Seal in Thailand is the Dynamic RWD, which packs a 61.4 kWh LFP Blade battery which powers a single 204 hp electric motor and offers up to 510 km of range, according to Autolife Thailand.

This is the first of three variants for the model in the Thai market, and is joined by the Premium RWD at THB1,449,000 (RM185,361) that packs a larger 82.5 kWh LFP battery for a claimed 650 km of range, feeding a more powerful 313 hp rear-mounted motor.

Topping the trio is the AWD Performance variant at THB1,599,000 (RM204,491), which gets the 82.5 kWh battery and dual motors for all-wheel-drive with 530 hp, yielding up to 580 km of range.

BYD Seal launched in Singapore

In Singapore, the Seal is also offered in three versions; the single-motor Dynamic priced at the aforementioned S$242,888 (RM834,488), and at S$284,888 (RM979,193) for the top Performance variant in the city-state, according to Car Buyer Singapore.

As with those launched in Thailand, the base Dynamic offers a single rear-mounted motor producing 203 hp/310 Nm with a quoted 460 km of range (WLTP), capable of 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. Next in the range for Singapore is the Premium, which is similarly of a single-motor layout albeit with 313 hp and 360 Nm, packing a 82.5 kWh battery offering up to 570 km of range and does 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Top of the trio in Singapore is the Performance, which packs a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 530 hp and 670 Nm, employing the same 82.5 kWh battery as in the Premium variant, though with a quoted WLTP range of 520 km. The range-topper does 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

BYD Seal launched in Thailand

In Singapore, the Seal in base Dynamic form supports AC charging at up to 7 kW, and DC charging at up to 110 kW which enables a 30-80% recharge in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Premium variant offers the same AC recharging rate of 7 kW for a full charge in 15.2 hours, though its DC charging capability is uprated to 150 kW. The top Performance variant also supports DC charging at up to 150 kW, according to Car Buyer Singapore.

As for Malaysia, the BYD Seal is scheduled for launch in this market in the fourth quarter of this year, having been previewed last December when the Atto 3 had its Malaysian-market launch.

GALLERY: BYD Seal EV at BIMS 2023

