KTM Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Edition in limited run of 2 x 25, signals end of Brabus edition bikes

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 2 2023 4:44 pm

Following the RM480,000 KTM Brabus 1300R Edition 23 is the KTM Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Edition, to be produced in a limited run of two times 25 units. The odd production quantity refers to the colour scheme, with 25 units each of “Onyx Black” and “Diamond White” Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Editions made for worldwide sale priced at 41,930 euros ex-Germany (RM208,771).

This signals the end of the line for KTM’s Brabus edition motorcycles, beginning with the Brabus 1300R back in early 2022 which came in two colours with 77 produced of each. The Brabus 1300R Edition 23, one of which was sold in Malaysia, had a production run of 290 units worldwide.

The Masterpiece Edition is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo and comes with an extensive carbon-fibre package. Components include covers for the single-sided swingarm and the triangular frame sections under the tank and seat, as well as a cover for the top of the alternator casing.

More carbon-fibre is used in the front cowl above the round LED headlight, a signature Brabus design and extends to the side fairings with integrated winglets as found on the KTM MotoGP machine. The Brabus bare carbon-fibre is accentuated by design elements finished is Frozen Gold.

Brabus branding is seen in the Monoblock Z hi-tech forged wheels featuring polished sections and Brabus sports exhaust. The edition number is engraved on a special plate located on the tank and the seat is garnished with the Brabus Masterpiece badge.

The KTM LC8 V-twin, displacing 1,301 cc, is carried in a matte black trellis frame. Power for the mill is rated at 180 hp at 9,500 rpm with 140 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, which KTM says is capable of propelling the Brabus 1300R Masterpiece from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 270 km/h.

