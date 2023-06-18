2023 KTM Brabus 1300R Edition 23 in Malaysia – only one unit at RM430,000 and it’s sold

In Bikes, Brabus, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 June 2023 9:07 pm / 2 comments

First unveiled over a year ago, the KTM Brabus 1300R Edition 23 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM43,000 excluding insurance, road tax and registration. There will only be one unit imported into Malaysia and the bad news is, it’s sold.

Production of the Brabus 1300R Edition 23 is limited to only 290 units – 145 each in Magma Red and Signature Black. The unit in Malaysia is in Signature Black with styling cues taken from Brabus supercars, such as the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition and the Brabus 800 XLP.

Based on the Kim Super Duke R, the Brabus 1300R comes with a 1,301 cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled V-twin, producing 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm 8,000 rpm, feeding a two-pipe Brabus exhaust system. With a quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox, the Brabus 1300R does the zero-to-hundred km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds.

Differentiating the Brabus 1300R from the Super Duke R is the installation of a single round LED headlight emblazoned with the Brabus logo. Liberal use of Brabus carbon-fibre parts is used on the 1300R including air ducts and seat under tray, as well as Brabus CNC machined aluminium components including the triple clamps and foot pegs.

Further attention to detail is seen in the installation of a custom-made seat fabricated by Brabus’ interior specialists along with a rear seat cowl. Suspension is done with WP Apex semi-active suspension, featuring six damping modes – Comfort, Street, Sport, Track, Advanced and Auto.